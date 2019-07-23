CYNTHIA Y. MASCARENAS Cynthia Y. Mascarenas born February 22, 1956 joined our Lord in Heaven on July 20, 2019. She is preceded in death by husband Salomon Mascarenas, her parents Jose Cayetano & Virgina Chavez, and granddaughter Kaylyn Romero. She is survived by daughters Vanessa Martinez husband David, Heather Romero husband Robert, grandchildren Kianna, Davion, Nevaeh, & Rylee, sister Dianna Armijo (Abel), brothers Manuel Chavez (Yolanda), Dennis Chavez, Jeffery Chavez (Tonya) and many loving nieces and nephews. Cynthia was born in Santa Fe and graduated from St. Michaels High School. She had the biggest heart and loved her family. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Cynthia will be dearly missed by all who were touched by her. Thank you to many family and friends for all of the outpouring love and support during this difficult time. Rosary and Mass to be held at Rosario Chapel beginning at 10am Thursday, July 25, 2019, burial to follow. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 24, 2019