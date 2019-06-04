DALE BERTOLA Dale Bertola was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Thursday, May 17th, 1962 and went to be with Our Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 30th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a two-and-a-half year battle with cancer. Dale was a loving son; devoted father; and fun grandfather, uncle and good friend to many. Dale worked in the grocery business for over 35 years. He was a sports lover and the San Antonio Spurs' biggest fan! He also loved to travel and explore new places. Dale's joy was his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his loving parents, Emily and Barry Bertola; his three children, Collin, Landen and Lara Bertola; his grandchildren, Joaquin, Geanna, Zachariah and Raini; the love of his life and mother of his children, Sybil; his aunts, Mary Quezada, Fita Rivera, Katy Valdez, Lourdes (Doug) Brown; and his uncles, Fred Bertola and Carlos, Pablo and Mike Rivera. Dale was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jose, Adela and Florinda Rivera and Ray and Eileen Bertola; his uncles, Ramon and Adolfo Rivera and Gene Bertola; and his aunt Patsy Dubriel. Honorary pallbearers will be Brenton Rivera and Marc Salazar. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at St. Anne's Catholic Church at 511 Alicia Street in Santa Fe, NM, 87501, with Rosary and Mass beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Santa Fe Memorial Gardens at 417 Rodeo Road in Santa Fe, NM 87505, returning to St. Anne's Parish Hall for the reception. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 5, 2019