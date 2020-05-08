DALE BERTOLA MAY 17, 1962 - MAY 30, 2019 Dear Son (Hito), Happy First Birthday with Jesus and the Angels Our lives were forever changed, the day you were called home. We miss you so much. We hold on to your memories, with your children, and grandchildren. We know you are no longer suffering. Masses will be prayed for you on your birthday and anniversary at St. Anne's Church. We love you so much ~Mom, Dad, Collin, Landen, Lara, Joaquin, Geanna, Zack Raini Rest in Peace 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 17, 2020