DALE K. WILDE Dale K. Wilde was born in Richmond Heights, Missouri, on October 23, 1929, to Frederick and Edna Wilde. He was an only child and lost his father to pneumonia when he was six. He attended schools in Maplewood, Missouri. As a Boy Scout in the early forties, he built recognition models of American and foreign airplanes for air raid spotters as his contribution to the war effort. This led to a life-long interest in building and flying model airplanes. He graduated from Maplewood-Richmond Heights Senior High School and from Washington University in St. Louis with a B.S. degree in electrical engineering. He was hired by RCA in Harrison, New Jersey, for the Vacuum Tube Division where he became involved with the development of the new miniature integrated circuits which replaced vacuum tubes. From 1953 to 1955, his military service was with the Army Signal Corps at Fort Monmouth, NJ, on radar systems for military uses. With his strong commitment to his work intact, Dale returned to RCA after his military service. While at RCA, he contributed to the development of satellite technology. He and his wife Ellen were married in 1955 in East Orange, NJ, and lived in Summit, Madison, and Brookside, NJ, where their three children were born. Summer vacations in the west attracted them to move to Arizona. Dale found a position in a small start-up engineering company in Tucson, Arizona. Although it failed, he was hired at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico for the development of thermionic integrated circuits for rockets, space exploration, and geothermal projects. His work contributed to the progress of technology in many fields during the Cold War era. The family moved to White Rock, NM, and then to Santa Fe where he continued to live after retiring in 1990. In retirement, he enjoyed hobbies of building and flying model airplanes, model railroading, photography, and bowling. A diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease and problems with breathing at Santa Fe's altitude made it necessary to move to Mesa, AZ in 2010 where two of his children live. He died in Banner Baywood Hospice Care on June 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife, three children, and six grandchildren. If you would like to make a contribution to a good cause in his memory, we suggest Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 (

