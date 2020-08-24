1/1
Daniel and Christine Lopez
IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY PARENTS 50 YEAR ANNIVERSARY DANIEL RAUL LOPEZ AUGUST 1970 CHRISTINE LOPEZ OCTOBER 1970 My heart still aches in sadness My silent tears still flow, For what it meant to lose you No one will ever know Although you can't be here with me We're truly not apart Until the final breath I take You'll be living in my heart WE WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER Tommy, Georgia, Thomas & Bobbi Mass will be held today August 30th at 6:00 p.m. at St. Anne's Church in Santa Fe.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2020.
