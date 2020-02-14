DANIEL EUGENIO GURULÉ With Strength, Wisdom, Courage, Faith, and Love, we celebrate the Eternal Transition of Daniel Eugenio Gurul‚, born June 7, 1947 in Santa Fe, NM. He reunited with his Querida Mar¡- his wife, Bernadette M. Gurul‚ of 47 years, on Tuesday, 11 Feb 2020. He was preceded in death by his Abuelita, Do¤a Terecita M. Gurul‚; his parents, Lauriano Gurul‚ and Maria Ortiz Gurul‚; and brothers, George, Seferino, Eddie, Patricio, and Manny. He is survived by their children; Sevastian E. Gurul‚ together with his wife, Elva; Maria-Guadalup‚ (Lupita) S. Gurul‚, Miguel E. Gurul‚, and Daniela A. Gurul‚; and grandchildren, Maria-Bonita Tonantzin Gurul‚, Sevastian E. Gurul‚ II, Mateo A. Martinez y Gurul‚, Bianca Martinez y Gurul‚, E. Andres Herrera y Gurul‚, and Miguel E. Herrera y Gurul‚. ~ Lo hicimos, Pap , hasta el £ltimo! Services will be held at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Public Viewing (5:00pm) with Rosary (6:00pm). Thursday, February 20, 2020, Funeral Mass (11:00am). Internment at Santa Fe National Cemetery (12:45pm) immediately followed by Reception at Cristo Rey Gymnasium. *** Amor Éterno, Mam y Pap . Pallbearers; Sevastian E. Gurul‚, Miguel E. Gurul‚, Sevastian E. Gurul‚ II, Mateo A. Martinez y Gurul‚, E. Andres Herrera y Gurul‚, Miguel E. Herrera y Gurul‚. Honorary Pallbearers; Theodore Sandoval, Simon Sandoval, Anthony Apodaca. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 16, 2020