DANIEL JOSUE SANCHEZ BORN OCTOBER 4, 1977 DECEASED APRIL 29, 2019 Daniel J. Sanchez was born on October 4, 1977 to Daniel A. and Dinah Sanchez in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was the first born of three children. He is predeceased by his sister, DeAnna Sanchez, grandparents, Joe I. Sanchez, Celina Sanchez, A.L. Archuleta, Cora Archuleta, and an uncle, Everett Sanchez. He is survived by his wife, Miquela, children, Gianna and Daniel E. Sanchez of Albuquerque, his parents, Daniel A. and Dinah Sanchez of Santa Fe, his younger brother, Diego Sanchez of San Diego, CA. Daniel had many close family members, including aunts, uncles and cousins. Daniel grew up in Santa Fe where he attended Temple Baptist, DeVargas Junior High and then graduated from St. Michael's High School. While attending several colleges, he discovered his passion, which led him to graduate from the University of New Mexico with his degree in Political Science. After graduating he then began his pursuit in law, where he then attended St. Mary's Law School in San Antonio, TX and received his Juris Doctorate. During his journey at law school he always maintained his strong connections with his family and friends, all while building more lifelong friends with his law school classmates. Miquela was by his side during his time at St. Mary's where they grew to love the city of San Antonio. Their first-born daughter, Gianna was even born there. Shortly after he graduated, they moved their family back to New Mexico. They wanted to be close to their family, family was always very important to Daniel. Building their life in Albuquerque, they had the addition of Daniel Emilio to their family. Pursuing his passion with the law, he worked in several capacities as an attorney until he began his own practice. As an attorney he did everything he could to help his clients. He will always be remembered for doing everything he could to help others and his love of sports. There could not be a more loyal fan to the Dodgers, Lakers or Raiders than him. Daniel always had a way of making everyone feel like they were family. Public visitation will be held at Rivera Family Funerals in Santa Fe, NM on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 5:30 pm with a memorial service at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at the St. Francis Cathedral on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11:00 am with interment services to follow at the Rivera Family Funerals (Memorial Gardens). A GoFundMe account has been established for those wanting to express their support ( https://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-daniel-sanchez ). Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 5 to May 6, 2019

