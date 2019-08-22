Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANIEL KELLY GORHAM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DANIEL KELLY GORHAM A man who committed the majority of his energy celebrating other's successes and accomplishments while burying his own, carefully listening rather than speaking and advocating for other's before himself. I am offered this rare, yet unfortunate, privilege of feebly attempting to finally highlight a few of the wonderful particles of vital dust that was Daniel Kelly Gorham. I say this, because without question, he would be the one best suited to author it. A skilled writer, avid reader, word smith and unparalleled storyteller; always adding the perfect dose of fiction and exaggeration. However, the emphasis, would have inevitably, drifted from himself towards the lives of the people for whom he loved. Dan was an underappreciated athlete, playing a vital role in both the Albuquerque Academy Football and Wrestling teams, including a stint playing both sports at Washington University in St Louis. State & National record holder for attempted date solicitations in both the Restaurant (Geronimo) & Grocery Store (Whole Food's) categories. A profoundly skilled lyricist, author of numerous award-winning songs and accomplished finger-pick guitarist. Possessed a discriminating and adept ability to curse. A dedicated runner, lover of the back country and key member of the St John's Search & Rescue team. Unquestionably humble, irrelevant of the setting or audience. He possessed a keen and rare understanding of the fundamentally important things in life. A fearless traveler, despite what he may have said. The undisputed, number one customer of both the Doodlet's & I Love Taos stores in Santa Fe and Taos, respectively. A boundlessly tender and caring Father, Father-In Law & Grandfather, without the benefit of personal experience or example. A fearless and dogged friend to so many. A proud member of the Gorham 5. So sad to report that we lost a good one and, from my perspective, the very best! Please come join to us in celebrating his life on August 30th at the Santa Fe Opera at 4:00 pm. The event will perfectly contradict his understated nature and will include music, food and drink.

