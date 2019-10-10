Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Lee O'Keefe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DANIEL LEE O'KEEFE Daniel Lee O'Keefe departed from this Earth on October 2, 2019, to be reunited with his wife, Della, of 24 years, his mother, Alyce, father, Robert, and brother, Bobby. Daniel was an exemplary person, a self-taught classical guitarist and lute player, a construction worker, a master craftsman and fine woodworker; and eventually, a luthier. Daniel's passion was not only bestowed upon his musical and creative endeavors, but also upon his family, his dog, Seamus, countless animal rescue organizations and other hobbies. He enjoyed collecting and building model airplanes, collecting books and was a lifelong learner. He loved nature, hiking, exploring and camping. In his early years, he lived an adventurous life, was fearless and enjoyed outdoor pursuits. He was a natural athlete; basketball was his favorite game while baseball was a runner-up. In the years leading up to his Earthly departure, he enjoyed spending time with family, taking care of his beloved Akita and researching New Mexico history. He lived a rich, full life, helped numerous people and animals, and will be missed by so many. His legacy in New Mexico runs deep and his spirit lives on through the houses he's built in the area, to the furniture he's crafted for households and local businesses, to the instruments that still astound listeners' ears. He leaves behind his daughter, Shannon, his stepdaughter, Faith, his sister, Kathleen, and brothers, Brian, Denny and Tommy. He will always be remembered as a gentle, kind and compassionate soul, who sought to create harmony in all facets of the world he encountered. Fly high my dear, dear Pop, with all of my love, forever and ever.

