DANIEL (DAN) ROYBAL Daniel (Dan) Roybal (95), a lifelong resident of Espanola (community of San Pedro) died peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Dan was preceded in death by his parents David and Carlota Roybal and brothers Benigno and Antonio (Tony "Green") Roybal. He truly lived his life to the fullest to the very end. Dan was born Nov. 3, 1923 (Cuyumunge, NM) to David and Carlota Roybal and grew up as a child in Jacona, N.M. before moving to Pajarito on the West Bank of the Rio Grande just south of Espanola. His parents homesteaded an 80-acre parcel in Garcia Canyon where they grew beans and grazed cattle during the summer months. Dan attended and graduated from Espanola High School. He subsequently was elected and served as a school board member from 1959-1965. He served in the U.S. Air Force until he was honorably discharged following the death of his brother Benigno who was killed in Normandy, France. After his discharge, He returned to Espanola and married the love of his life, Carlota (Martinez) Roybal. They had recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Dan spent most of his working life at Los Alamos National Laboratory and retired in 1981 and enjoyed 38 years of retirement surrounded by his wife and four children which were the biggest joy of his life. There was nothing more important to Dan than his family and he did an admirable job of keeping them close and united and left a great legacy of family first and foremost. He strongly believed that one lives for their family. Dan enjoyed many friends and visited many of the sick and elderly that were less fortunate than him. He was often quoted as saying "What good is your money without friends; Your money can't visit you when you're ill. During his lifetime, he enjoyed reliving his youth raising horses, cattle and other farm animals and inventing many gadgets and farm equipment to make things more efficient. Dan is survived by his wife Carlota Roybal; sons Benny (Elizabeth) Roybal, Dennis (Cora) Roybal; daughters Barbara (John) Hernandez and Evelyn Roybal. He has eight grandchildren: Eric (Kerri) Roybal, Kimberly (Dominic) Gallegos, Raquel (Ryan) Escarcega, Justine (Mike) Vigil, Amanda (Stephen) Miller, Daniel Roybal, Craig Roybal, and Aaron Roybal; and six beautiful and young great grandchildren; five siblings: Claudina Serrano, Ted (Sally) Roybal, Stella Quintana, Angie Salazar, and Ralph Roybal; and brother-in-law, Saturnino (Phil) Martinez. A rosary will be recited on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at La Iglesia de Santa Cruz de la Canada. Mass of Christian burial to be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. also at La Iglesia de Santa Cruz de la Canada, with a burial to follow at 11:15 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Serving the family as pallbearers are Eric Roybal, Raquel Escarecega, Daniel Roybal, Craig Roybal, Aaron Roybal and Eli Gallegos. The family of Daniel (Dan) Roybal has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley.

