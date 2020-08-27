DANIEL T. BUD KELLY JR. Daniel T. "Bud" Kelly Jr, a luminous man with a prodigious historical memory who was recognized as one of Santa Fe's Living Treasures, passed away on August 18, 2020 at age 99. Bud was a native Santa Fean, born to a prominent and historically significant family, who in turn built upon that legacy and commitment to civic responsibility in his own right by not only serving his country in WWII and Korea but by returning to Santa Fe to help establish and grow many of the city's newer institutions. Over time, Bud saw and experienced most of the great and formative events of the 20th century. His knowledge and memory of that time, and of the stories he tells of the people met and of the friendships formed, either directly or through his book, The Buffalo Tail, a counterpart to his father's book, The Buffalo Head, are the reasons why he became and remains legendary. Bud was the son of Margaret Gross and Daniel T. Kelly, Sr, president of Gross, Kelly & Company, a pioneering wholesale and retail mercantile company synonymous with the development of the Southwest, which first arrived on the scene in Las Vegas, New Mexico, in 1879 and later opened its Santa Fe branch in 1919 in the building which still stands in the Railyard. The company operated ranches throughout New Mexico, including a 40,000-acre cattle ranch straddling San Miguel and Guadalupe Counties. It was growing up in that country, accompanying his father on business trips, that Bud fell in love with New Mexico, meeting merchants and traders and learning to rope and ride from cowboys working the ranches. Traversing the state, Bud grew to have an expanded and intimate knowledge of the landscape and the peoples who lived within it. He would also, in due course, come to learn the business side of things, involved as Gross Kelly was with trading posts and the wool and timber industry. Margaret was no less a formative presence in Bud's life than was Daniel, as she ensured her son and siblings had proper religious training and cultural exposure. It was, in fact, through gatherings at her and Daniel's home that Bud was first introduced to many of the local luminaries of the time; Oliver LaFarge, Witter Bynner, Peggy Pond Church, John Gaw Meem, Mable Dodge Luhan, and Will Shuster. This breath of exposure, and Bud's eye for detail and inquiry, were key ingredients to his unique character. And of course, his siblings - and the adventures within which they engaged, which ranged from raising chickens to jumping on a horse kept at the house to ride up into the mountains - ensured there was never a dull moment in his life. Bud would take advantage of his early exposure to freedom to spend his adolescence alone or with friends exploring a good bit of northern New Mexico on horseback, riding freely through the Pecos wilderness and spending summers in Canjilon, Rio de la Casa near Mora, and the Sanguilla Ranch at Sapello. And upon returning home, he never failed his social training that ultimately made him so engaging, whether at a family gathering, fiesta party, or upon a first meeting. Schooling took Bud away from Santa Fe, first when being sent to Portsmouth Priory in Rhode Island at age 13 for five years and then when he subsequently enrolled at Harvard where he graduated in 1943. Then, came WWII. Commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Army Field artillery, he was assigned to the Anti-submarine Command in Brittany, France. There he earned a Bronze Star as an aide to Brigadier General Francis Rollins. After the war, he worked for General Mark Clark at the Quadripartite Council Meetings in Vienna for a year. Bud saw both the dark side of war when battles brought casualties and the more glamorous side of military life when as an aide he often stood in for the generals during meetings and social events. Each filled him with stories he would tell across his lifetime: of losing most his unit to a torpedo when crossing the Channel, of collecting money and heading out across unsecured territory to chase down liquor for his comrades, or dancing in glorious ballrooms dressed in formal attire. Bud returned to Santa Fe in 1948, after he received his MBA at Harvard, to work in the family business. But it was not long before war called again, this time in Korea. Bud was assigned to the I Corps Artillery as a Captain, later being promoted to Major. Following the war Bud again returned to Santa Fe, working as president of Gross Kelly until it was sold to Kimbell Co., in 1954. The liquidation of Gross Kelly coincided with his marriage to Jeanne Wise from New York, a beautiful and cultured woman whose father ran a publishing house, forging a bridge once again with the East Coast. Bud and Jeanne had four children; Susan, Thomas, Robert, and Pamela. Coming home, starting a family, Bud also engaged in a new business enterprise when he partnered with the Howell Ernest Insurance Company in 1957. Acquiring full ownership in 1965, Bud would remain at the helm of the Kelly Agency until his retirement. Over time, his work brought him again into contact with local luminaries and icons with whom he formed lasting friendships: Ernie Blake of Taos Ski Valley, John Crosby of the Santa Fe Opera, the painter Georgia O'Keefe, Compound restaurant owner Bill Hooton and designer Alexander Girard, to name but a few. But Bud's commitment to Santa Fe was not limited to work. Again, we return to his father and mother's teaching and training. Bud became an active member of the Santa Fe business community, and he became a founding board member for St. John's College, Santa Fe Preparatory School, and the Santa Fe Opera. He was also a director of the First National Bank and president of the School of American Research (SAR). His love of the outdoors led to his passionate participation in the Pajarito Walking Group, Santa Fe Winter Ski Club, his beloved Kiva Squash Club, and, more recently, the Santa Fe Chile and Marching Society. Bud could also be found throughout the year tending to his 128-acre tract in the Santa Fe National Forest. It was often said, "Bud was raking the forest." It was his sanctuary. Bud was a man for all seasons, who people in Santa Fe would immediately recognize on the street with his Stetson Open Road, a Brooks Brothers tweed jacket, button down shirt accented by an ascot, wool slacks, cowboy boots, and in later years a cane. He was the embodiment of the great sweep of New Mexico history and lore, a gentleman cowboy, and community builder. He was also simply and profoundly human: he had a passionate curiosity mixed with a fiery temper, he was a devout man and incessant flirt, he was a fastidious man who lacked attachments to material things. It was that mix, of those contradictions, which made him the fully formed character he was. Son to Daniel and Margaret, father to sons and daughters and husband to Jeanne, and spirit to friends and the generations that follow, Bud Kelly honored his family heritage and left a lasting legacy for all of Santa Fe. Bud is survived by his daughter Susan, her husband Christy, their son Tim, daughter Caroline, and Christy's daughter Lauren and her husband, Jon; by his son Thomas, his wife Carroll, and their sons Liam and Galen; by his son Robert, his partner Shirine, and her daughters Tara and Maya; and by his daughter Pamela and her husband William. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bud's honor to the Santa Fe Conservation Trust and/or the Carmelite Monastery. A celebration of life will take place close to his 100th birthday. Correspondence: susanekelly@msn.com El Ultimo, Vaya con Dios



