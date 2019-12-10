DANIEL VIKTOR GISLER, 20 It is with great sadness, devastation and heavy hearts, that we announce the death of Daniel "Viktor" Gisler, Son, Brother, Friend, Charmer and Jokester. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Santa Maria De La Paz Catholic church located at 11 College Dr. Santa Fe, NM. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Santa Maria De La Paz, with Mass held at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Rosario Cemetery. In honor of Viktor, the family requests, mourners please wear purple, and bring a purple or white carnation, as purple was his favorite color. Thank You Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Dec. 11 to Dec. 16, 2019