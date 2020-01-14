Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Vincent "Danny" Romero. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DANIEL DANNY VINCENT ROMERO Daniel "Danny" Vincent Romero, 55, passed away with family by his side on December 10th, 2019 in Torrance, California. Born on March 13th, 1964 in Santa Fe, New Mexico to Joe and Rosina Romero, he is survived by his two children; Vanessa Romero of Torrance, California and Joshua Romero of Mesa, Arizona; 6 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father; Joe Romero, grandparents; Joe B. and Eloisa Gonzales. Having 2 children with former wife Lorena Romero, Danny was a loving father. Before returning to California, Danny worked for the New Mexico State Corrections Department in Santa Fe, New Mexico for many years. Danny was a man always willing to lend a helping hand to friends and neighbors, which led to the nickname "MacGyver." He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. His final days were spent helping his sibling with the care of their loving mother, Rosina Romero. Visitation will be held at 6pm January 16th, 2020; Berardinelli Funeral Home, 1399 Luisa St Santa Fe, NM 87505. Funeral Services January 17th, 2020 at 8am; The Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi, 131 Cathedral Pl, Santa Fe, NM 87501.

