DANNIE FAUSTINO HERRERA 10/11/1956 - 03/19/2020 Dannie F. Herrera, age 63 passed away March 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Faustino Herrera and Dorothy Herrera. Dannie is survived by his sons, Antonio Herrera (Jessica and grandchildren), Benito Herrera (Amanda and grandchildren), and Juaquin Herrera. Siblings, Melinda Garrison (Andy), Michael Herrera (Beatrice), and Cindy Trujillo (Freddie); nieces, nephews, and other family members. Dannie will be remembered for his kind heart and his ability to create artistic pieces of woodwork sculptures. In hard times Dannie found a way to find a brighter side of life and his memorable laugh will stay with us forever. As a father he was a true New Mexican who absolutely loved his family, this land, and cherished friends. We are sure he is reuniting with many of his loved ones in heaven. We love and thank him for all the precious moments we had to share during his presence on this Earth. Our love goes with him for he will truly be missed.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 29, 2020