IN MEMORIUM DARRELL DAWSON SEPTEMBER 17, 1939 - JULY 2, 2018 IN REMEMBRANCE OF YOUR PASSING ONE YEAR AGO Darrell Dawson was born 1939 in Yellow Springs, Ohio where his father was associated with Antioch College for 75 years, except two years as the first personnel director for the Tennessee Valley Authority. He was a major player in Antioch's rise to prominence in higher education. His mother was known for her educated fund of knowledge, which she maintained independent of a formal career. Two older brothers received advanced degrees from Harvard (Law) and Stanford (Physics). Darrell was president of his high school class every other year, and led baseball teams (setting school scoring records) to consecutive county championships. In 1968 he received his doctorate from Adelphi University, which was the first, foremost, and (at that time only) professional program in Clinical Psychology. After his USPHS internship at Harvard Medical School, he established the first counseling center at Hobart and William Smith Colleges where he was also an assistant professor. He then moved to New Mexico following these years in the east (primarily Manhattan and New York State) and was active in a variety of community services during the seventies, at which time he also began an active private practice in Santa Fe. Since then he held various positions (Executive Counsel, Director of Advanced Training, national workshop leader, institute presenter, etc.) with the American Academy of Psychotherapists. He has written articles and commentaries for the journal Voices: The Art and Science of Psychotherapy since 1982, when he was appointed to the editorial board. Unlike his father, who gave a great amount to the community as a public figure in an educational institution, Darrell's mission was to be engaged in private psychology interactions with others, which became largely invisible within the folds of other people's lives. For him psychology was a joint venture exploration of the virtue of a meaningful life: not a dispensary of technical procedures. He was guided by the maxim "the truth shall set you free". He retired from professional practice in 2005. In his informal life, Darrell liked to give voice to what he experienced in the air that no one else dared to say. Likewise, he did not hesitate to speak and act productively in support of undervalued people or principles. He prized his own and others freedom of self-realization to think, feel, and act beyond the conventional. Darrell enjoyed many sports but particularly basketball, baseball and football. He enjoyed being outdoors and for much of his life was an enthusiastic hiker, camper, gardener, and traveler. He traveled many places in the world, but perhaps most extensively in Mexico, where he spent several years with his young family. He was a lover of all music, finding lasting depth and connection in classical and opera. In later years, he continued to develop his extensive knowledge of music, poetry, and literature and the ways in which they comingled. These interests led to developing an unpublished manuscript of poetry. He was a committed motorcyclist, often using this means of transportation to Friday night gallery openings, of which he was also an unfailing participant. Darrell was also known in the community under the guise of the Devil in the Christmas time reenactment of the traditional pageant Las Posadas, a role he heartily and uniquely developed beyond a simple part. He approached this role with playful diabolisms but also much respect and thought towards preserving the local history and tradition of Las Posadas, and the philosophical role of the devil or similar manifestation in many cultures. In private life, Darrell also enjoyed his home, actively creating a unique environment of assemblage art and livable space. He was an avid conservator of water, energy and natural resources; he maintained a bountiful garden and many fruit trees, and took pride in the unusual and large Giant Sequoia tree planted on his property on San Antonio Street in the 1940's, which in turn cultivated a deep interest in the ravens occupying its high branches. Though he appreciated all animals, he had a special fondness for dogs. Darrell maintained close family ties throughout his life, and is survived by daughter Jennifer, son Justin, brother John, and niece and nephew Julia and Michael. He was particularly proud of his grandchildren, Bodhi and Stevi. A life well lived; rich with love, enthusiasm, and reflection. You are missed, and live on with us.

