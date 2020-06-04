DARRYL BOUNCE PADILLA Darryl "BOUNCE" Padilla, 37, a resident of La Mesilla, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Ruth and Espiridion Montoya, and Celestino and Aurelia Montoya; paternal grandmother, Fidelina Padilla; great aunt, Anna Ulibarri; great uncle, Leroy Ulibarri; aunt, April Martinez; uncle, Harold Padilla; cousin, Stephanie Padilla and many other family members and close friends. Darryl served in the US Army from 2006-2011 and retired as a Sargent. He was a 2002 graduate of the Espanola Valley High School. Darryl was a star athlete for the Sundevils basketball team where he played the center position. He had a passion for Tae Kwon Do in his adolescent to teen years. Darryl was known to his closest friends and even those who were not as close as "Bounce" because he had the stature of a bouncer. Mr. Padilla was the proud father of his daughter, Nyree Padilla of Chimayo; also surviving him are his mother, Annadel Montoya of La Mesilla; father, Edmund Padilla of Chimayo; brother, Daniel Padilla (Tammy); niece, Tiana Padilla of La Mesilla; mother of his daughter, Shayna Valdez; maternal grandparents, Paul and Stella Montoya of La Mesilla; paternal grandfather, Tito Padilla of Chimayo; aunt, Beatrice Martinez (Henry) of El Rito; uncle, Chris Montoya (Francella) of La Mesilla; cousins, David Martinez of Chamita, David Martinez, III and Brooke Ortega all of Chamita, Sharlene Ocana (Daniel), Kaylene Ocana, DanielPaul Sanchez all of Alcalde, Ashley Montoya (Monica), MarcJacob "Monkey" Martinez, Christen Montoya, Isaiah Diaz, Amber Martinez, Anthony Martinez, Andrew Martinez all of Espanola, Harold J.R. Padilla, Machelle Rodriguez (Francisco) of Espanola, Joseph Padilla, Jennifer Herrera (Lawrence), David Padilla, Ivan Marquez, and Tara Marquez; uncle, Dennis Padilla (Susan) of Albuquerque; aunts, Angela Padilla, and LuAnn Marquez (Ray) all of Las Cruces; the EVHS Sundevil basketball team (1997-2002) and numerous other relatives and very special friends. Public visitation will begin on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Sangre de Cristo Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, only 75 people will be allowed inside the funeral home and everyone is required to wear a mask. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Santa Cruz. Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Daniel Padilla, David Martinez, Matt Lopez, Kevin Martinez Christen Montoya, Sharlene Ocana, Harold J.R. Padilla, and Ashley Montoya. Honorary pallbearers will be; Tiana Padilla, Brooke Ortega, David Martinez, III, MarcJacob "Monkey" Martinez, Isaiah Diaz, Kaylene Ocana, DanielPaul Sanchez and Aubryelle Griego. The family of Darryl "Bounce" Padilla has entrusted their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley 505-747-7477 www.devargasfuneral.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.