DAVID CORRIZ David Corriz, 69, of Santa Fe, NM, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, with his beloved wife, Colleen, and family at his side. David is survived by his immediate family; son, David Jr. (Jackie), daughter, Anna, granddaughter, Angelina Giron; and his wife's daughters Nancy (Andrew) and Khara (Paul), and granddaughters, Camille, Kayla, Cheyenne, and Isabella. He is also survived by brothers Joseph (Dorothy), Tito (Judy), sister Helen Gonzales (Rick) and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends who dearly loved him. David graduated from Santa Fe High, in 1970 and was known for his athletic ability especially as a basketball player. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching basketball and the Dallas Cowboys. After he retired from the Santa Fe County, he traveled extensively in the US, Canada, Mexico and in Europe. One of his greatest passions in life was fly fishing and he did this whenever and wherever he could. He will be fondly remembered for his warm personality and friendliness. In his honor, a Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 and a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 9, 2019. Both services will be held at the St. Anne's Catholic Church, Santa Fe, New Mexico, with Interment to follow at Rosario Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 7, 2019