Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Crawmer Brodhead. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID CRAWMER BRODHEAD David Crawmer Brodhead, of Warren, Connecticut and New York City, passed on peacefully, August 2, 2019. Born in 1934, son of Richard Henry and Irma Crawmer Brodhead in Madison, Wisconsin; beloved husband of Nancie Christensen for 55 years; father of David Compton Brodhead of Santa Fe, and Peter Christensen and Christoffer Crawmer Brodhead of Warren; father-in-law to Lori and Nathalie, grandfather to William and Charlotte, Jasper, Alistair, and Walter Brodhead, all of Warren. He received a BS Degree in 1954 and a Law Degree in 1959, from the University of Wisconsin where he was Editor-in-Chief of the Law Review and a member of Order of the Coif. He joined Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison in New York City in 1959 and was an Acting Partner in Corporate Law from 1969-1995, practicing corporate finance, letters of credit, and acquisitions and mergers. He was a member of the American Bar Association, the NY State Bar Association, the Bar of the City of New York, the Wisconsin and District of Columbia Bar Associations. He was a Director of Centennial Industries; Trustee of the Collegiate School; member of the Holland Society; Counsel to the Westside Chamber of Commerce; and a Vestryman of Christ and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. In retirement, he resided in Warren and enjoyed occasionally vacationing in Santa Fe, NM. David was gentle, kind, and devoted to his family. He loved the practice of law; the study of history (once penning an account of his ancestor Captain Daniel Brodhead of Yorkshire, England who was instrumental in capturing Manhattan from the Dutch in 1664); gardening; birds; and music, especially the American Songbook. He will be greatly missed. The family wishes to thank: his beloved son, Compton, Philip Pishai DHliwayo, and Alphanso Henclewood, for their endless devotion and loving care; and Rosie, Dahlia, and Nena of Ambercare for their nurturing aid. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Warren. Gifts in his memory may be made to: Scott's House, Glenys Carl 634 Garcia St., #25 Santa Fe, NM 87505

DAVID CRAWMER BRODHEAD David Crawmer Brodhead, of Warren, Connecticut and New York City, passed on peacefully, August 2, 2019. Born in 1934, son of Richard Henry and Irma Crawmer Brodhead in Madison, Wisconsin; beloved husband of Nancie Christensen for 55 years; father of David Compton Brodhead of Santa Fe, and Peter Christensen and Christoffer Crawmer Brodhead of Warren; father-in-law to Lori and Nathalie, grandfather to William and Charlotte, Jasper, Alistair, and Walter Brodhead, all of Warren. He received a BS Degree in 1954 and a Law Degree in 1959, from the University of Wisconsin where he was Editor-in-Chief of the Law Review and a member of Order of the Coif. He joined Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison in New York City in 1959 and was an Acting Partner in Corporate Law from 1969-1995, practicing corporate finance, letters of credit, and acquisitions and mergers. He was a member of the American Bar Association, the NY State Bar Association, the Bar of the City of New York, the Wisconsin and District of Columbia Bar Associations. He was a Director of Centennial Industries; Trustee of the Collegiate School; member of the Holland Society; Counsel to the Westside Chamber of Commerce; and a Vestryman of Christ and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. In retirement, he resided in Warren and enjoyed occasionally vacationing in Santa Fe, NM. David was gentle, kind, and devoted to his family. He loved the practice of law; the study of history (once penning an account of his ancestor Captain Daniel Brodhead of Yorkshire, England who was instrumental in capturing Manhattan from the Dutch in 1664); gardening; birds; and music, especially the American Songbook. He will be greatly missed. The family wishes to thank: his beloved son, Compton, Philip Pishai DHliwayo, and Alphanso Henclewood, for their endless devotion and loving care; and Rosie, Dahlia, and Nena of Ambercare for their nurturing aid. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Warren. Gifts in his memory may be made to: Scott's House, Glenys Carl 634 Garcia St., #25 Santa Fe, NM 87505 Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close