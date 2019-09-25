DAVID DYE David Dye, age 57, a life-long resident of Santa Fe, NM, passed away September 13, 2019 after a short illness. David is survived by his sister Lisa Dye and her son John Shaw, stepmother Francie Dye, aunt Jeanine McCarthy, uncle Ted (Sophie) Starnes, aunt Susana Dye Lumenfeld, and numerous other family and friends. David was preceded in death by his mother Donna Lewis and his father Lee Dye. Funeral Services will be held at St. Bede's Episcopal Church on September 30, 2019, at 12:00pm. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019