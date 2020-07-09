1/1
DAVID E. DURAN
DAVID E. DURAN David E. Duran, born on Friday, March 25, 1949, slipped away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 following a lengthy illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. David was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Carter; and sister, Naomi Duran. He is survived by his husband of forty-five years, Michael Chavez; his sister, Alberta Lopez; brother, Rick Carter; and special nephew, Adam Lopez. He also leaves behind his uncle, Frank Cook; nieces, Erica, Jessica, Ashley, and Shian; and many cherished cousins including Vicki and Tony Armijo. David retired after a lengthy career in human resources at University Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. The couple relocated to Pecos, NM where David studied the weaving craft and created beautiful rugs, shawls, and scarves. David enjoyed traveling, particularly to Mexico, Europe, and North Africa. His love for golf as both a player and spectator was enormous. He will be remembered for his humor and quick wit. The family wishes to express its profound gratitude to Hospice of New Mexico, particularly Imelda Salgado, Brandy Barrett, and Aaron James who provided David with exceptional compassionate care during his illness. A celebration of life will precede interment at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In consideration of Covid-19 safety precautions, the service will be limited to close family and friends with live streaming on Monday, July 20, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. on the FRENCH - Westside website. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Please visit the online guest book for David at www.FrenchFunerals.com. FRENCH - Westside 9300 Golf Course Rd NW 505-897-0300

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
505-897-0300
