DAVID G. MEILSTRUP David G. Meilstrup met his Lord and Savior on June 18, 2020 at the age of 73, succumbing to glioblastoma. He leaves his wife of 50 years, Ruth; his sons, Peter (Maria Brumm) and Andrew; brother, Steven; sisters-in-law Maribeth (Niko) Alexandrou and Ardie Ondersma; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Marie Meilstrup and sister, Holly Slohoda. Born in Saginaw, MI, on November 25, 1946, he graduated from Michigan State University and Cambridge College. Musician, technology lover, computer guy, camper, RV-er, 4WD off-roader, sourdough baker, bbq aficionado, and pit master. Memorials will be private.



