David G. Meilstrup
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVID G. MEILSTRUP David G. Meilstrup met his Lord and Savior on June 18, 2020 at the age of 73, succumbing to glioblastoma. He leaves his wife of 50 years, Ruth; his sons, Peter (Maria Brumm) and Andrew; brother, Steven; sisters-in-law Maribeth (Niko) Alexandrou and Ardie Ondersma; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Marie Meilstrup and sister, Holly Slohoda. Born in Saginaw, MI, on November 25, 1946, he graduated from Michigan State University and Cambridge College. Musician, technology lover, computer guy, camper, RV-er, 4WD off-roader, sourdough baker, bbq aficionado, and pit master. Memorials will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved