DAVID H. JANSMA Dr. David H. Jansma, aged 75, of Santa Fe, passed away peacefully after a short illness with family present on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. David was born in Grand Rapids, MI, the son of the late Sidney J. Jansma, Sr., and Theresa (Vander Weide) Jansma. After graduating Grand Rapids Christian High School in 1962 he attended Calvin College and graduated from the University of Michigan School of Dentistry in 1968. David and his wife Jean settled in Santa Fe, New Mexico in 1975 where he established his dental practice. David loved to visit his family cottage on Lake Michigan each summer where he did carpentry, gardening and interacted with family and friends. David is survived by his loving daughter Johanna Marie Davis and son-in-law Cory; 3 grandchildren Dylan, Addyson, and Avery; special life-long friend Jean Janu; brothers Sidney J. Jansma Jr., and Mark C. Jansma; and many extended family members. David will be missed by all who knew him and will be remembered as a loving and gentle person. Memorial gifts may be sent to: 1. , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 2. Jimmy Carter Center, 453 Freedom Parkway NE Atlanta, GA 30307
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 22, 2019