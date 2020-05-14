DAVID JULIO YARDMAN (FLORES) David Julio Yardman (Flores), 35 passed away on May 09, 2020. He was born on March 10, 1985 in Santa Fe, NM. He is preceded in death by his grandpas, Julio Chavez and Ignacio Flores; uncles, Leonard and Ralph Chavez and Rudy Gonzalez and aunt, Laura Flores. He is survived by his parents, Leonard Flores and Carmella Chavez Flores and sister, Sarah Flores (Bugga); grandma, Rafaelita Chavez and grandma, Delia Flores. He touched many lives while he was employed at Residence Inn by Marriott as a Front Office Manager for 20 years. He was loved and will be missed by many. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 15, 2020