DAVID LUCERO 12/04/60 - 07/22/19 Our beloved David Lucero passed away July 22, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is retired from the Santa Fe County and was the union president for many years. He is preceded in death by his mother Viola Lucero, maternal grandparents Tom and Dolores Dominguez, paternal grandparents Jose and Sophia Lucero, father and mother in law Reyes and Corrine Barela. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Bernice, his son David Jr (Shante), his daughter Brianna (Ronnie), grandkids, Jeremiah, Marcus, Harmony, Joeziah, And Analiah. Goddaughter Savannah Lopez. His Father Arsenio, his brothers Ronnie (Darlene), sister Theresa (Felice), Tony (Brenda), And Allan. Sisters-in-laws, Claudine, Janet (Robert), Doreen, Tania (Carlos). Special nephew and niece James and Monique Parks. And many nieces and nephews. His life will be celebrated Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at Christian life 121 Siringo Rd Santa Fe Nm. Reception to immediately follow in the Christian life gym.

