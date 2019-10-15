DAVID MARC OSCHWALD DAVID MARC OSCHWALD, 62, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Christus St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe, NM after suffering a brief illness. In his final days, he was surrounded by the love of his family and friends. As a 25 year employee of the Los Alamos National Laboratories, he worked as a Research Technologist with expertise in explosive science and diagnostics. Los Alamos High School lifelong friends remember him as a caring, big hearted friend who loved to dance. Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Carla Rodman, his parents, Donald and Virginia of Los Alamos and most recently, his beloved sister Nancy Oschwald Calhoun, of Austin, TX. Dave is survived by his children Garrick Oschwald and Allison Oschwald Rigenhagen, and her husband Jake all of Monticello, MN. He is also survived by four brothers, Donald, Jr., Daniel, James and William and two sisters, Jane (Oschwald) Miller and Cary (Oschwald) Mellos. Dave will be memorialized by his family at a private, graveside service in Santa Fe at a later date.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 18, 2019