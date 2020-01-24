Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Martin "Bulldog" Garcia. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID BULLDOG MARTIN GARCIA David "Bulldog" Martin Garcia passed away on January 6th, 2020 at 4:10 p.m. at the age of 64. David is predeceased by his father, Henry Garcia; grandmother, Margaret Grace; grandfather, Augustine Grace; grandmother, Alice Maestes; grandfather, David Garcia; uncle, Julian Grace; uncle, Augustine Grace; uncle, Herman Grace; aunt, Dolores Grace; aunt, Lucille Jacques; uncle, Edward Jacques; uncle, Paul Pacheco; uncle, Ambrose Duran; cousin, Patricia Duran; cousin, Anthony Pacheco; cousin, Bradley Lacina. David is survived by his mother, Pita Garcia; daughter, Alexis Garcia; brother, Dennis Garcia; sister, Margaret Catanach; brother, Joseph Garcia. David is lovingly remembered by brother-in-law, William (Butch) Catanach; sister-in-law, Kelly Garcia; nieces, Megan Garcia, Nikki Garcia, Aubrey Catanach, Brittany Catanach Pesses, India Garcia, Gillian Garcia; nephew, Aidan Garcia; aunts; Sylvia Pacheco, Sarah Duran, Veronica Perez, Linnie Grace; uncles, Patrick Grace, George Perez; cousins, Noel Pacheco, Alicia Nunez, Angela Windsor, Jeri Jacques, Jackie Amatucci, Janice Jacques Seewald, Joyce Jacques Singular, Joan Jacques, Joel Jacques, Eva Jacques, Julian Grace Jr., Kathy Grace, Pamela Grace, Venus Grace, Allen Grace, Linda Kehoe, Jerry Duran, Dolores Fresquez, Mark Duran, Adella Duran, Venetta Grace, Michelle Gonzalez, Herman Grace Jr., Augustine Grace, Juanita Anaya, Roslyn Saiz, Dolores Rodella, Michael Grace, Christopher Perez, Jude Perez, and Jessica Perez. Close friends and co-workers; Shelly Koffler and Tony Ferretti, Richard and Nedra Matteucci, Dustin Belyeu, Abraham Cruz, Elizabeth Brockman, and Nedra Matteucci Gallery staff, Reese Baker, and The Rain Catcher staff. David was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico on April 24, 1955. He graduated from St. Michael's High School in 1973. David was a gifted athlete and lettered in football and wrestling. He played in the 1972 and 1973 state football championship games. After graduating high school, he went on to college in Blythe, California where he received an athletic scholarship. At the time of his death, David was employed by Fenn-Nedra Matteucci Galleries as the grounds manager for the property. David was a master gardener and a professional chef. He was a restauranteur with his brother for many years in Santa Fe and loved cooking for others. He enjoyed canning, gardening, landscaping, reading, collecting coins, and rocks, and being in nature. He loved animals and was also the caretaker/animal whisperer for dear friends, Shelly Koffler and Tony Ferretti. A mass will be held for David at 12 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the St. Francis Cathedral followed by a reception and Celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter in his name, please visit

