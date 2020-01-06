DAVID N. GARCIA 04/24/59- 01/07/18 2YR ANNIVERSARY BELOVED FATHER, BROTHER, GRANDPA FRIEND " For everything there is a season & a time for every purpose under heaven" Ecclesiastes 3 "Forgive each other as the Lord has forgiven you, so also must you forgive." Colossians 3:3 You are in our hearts forever. With Love your daughters Delia (Scott), Dianna (Paul), Dayna (Carlitos) Lucy. Davey (carmen) Your sisters Diane (Eddie), Darlene (Benny) and all of your grandchildren including Landan & Mckenzie and countless friends. "So also, you have sorrow now, but I will see you again & your hearts will rejoice & no one will take your joy from you!" John 16:22
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 7, 2020