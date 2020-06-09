DAVID NUANEZ David Nuanez passed away suddenly on June 4th, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Irene Nuanez. He is survived by his brother, John Nuanez wife Mary Nuanez; niece, Liza Romero (Gabe), Jenette Martinez (Jon); nephew Joseph Trujillo (Chelsea); aunt Antonia Pineda and many other close family members. Alongside his mother Irene Nuanez, a rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. and mass following immediately after at St. Anne's Catholic Church on Thursday, June 11th, 2020. A private burial will take place at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store