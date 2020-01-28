DAVID R. GOMEZ We mourn the loss of our beloved uncle, brother, father, and dear friend, David R Gomez. A true 'knight in shining armor," David was a born caregiver who generously and selflessly gave the shirt off his back countless times. He provided care to anyone in need, whether or not they could compensate, often at a cost to his own personal finances and health. His nurturing nature helped many people through hard times. David's passing was preceded by those of his wife, Janine, his sister, Virginia, nephews A.J and Miguel, and two brothers Ernesto and Jose. He is survived by his son Jesse Manuel, his niece, Louisa Gomez, her husband Chris Valdez, their 5 children, and numerous other family and friends who he called family and graciously demonstrated that he meant it. His passing reminds us to hold tight to our loved ones, of whom he was atop all our lists. We will always feel the void of his absence. Rest in peace, dearest David.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 2, 2020