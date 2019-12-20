Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID R. SALAZAR. View Sign Service Information Rivera Family Funeral Home & Crematory 305 Calle Salazar Espanola , NM 87532 (505)-753-2288 Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID R. SALAZAR David R. Salazar, 87, a lifelong resident of the Espa¤ola Valley passed away at home on December 17, 2019. David was born in Chamita to Jose Ramon and Francisquita DeSales Salazar. He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, five brothers, and two sisters, daughters Donna Marie and Dorene Bourger, and granddaughter Alina Bourger. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Sylvia, daughter Denise and husband Greg Penning of Omaha, Nebraska , Hon. Stephen Salazar and wife Renee, six granddaughters, Hillary, Danielle, Aleissa, Ariel, Hannah (Josh), Kayla, one grandson Stephen Matthew, and one great-grandson Lincoln. Also surviving him are a sister, Mary Agnes and husband Andres Gallegos and Arthur G. Salazar; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and numerous friends. The family would like to thank all his friends and family for their kind words, prayers and support for visiting him at home, Serving as pallbearers are Jerome Block, John Ramon Vigil, Dennis, Emiliano, Jacob Salazar, and Albert Gallegos. A Rosary will be prayed for David on Monday, December 23, 2019 at The Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Espanola at 4:00 PM, 908 Rosario Street, Espanola, NM 87532. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Espanola at 9:00 AM. Following the Funeral Mass the Salazar Family will be having a reception at the Beatrice V. Q. Senior Center, 735 Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park Rd, Espanola, NM. Burial with Military Honors will take place at The Santa Fe National Cemetery on December 24, 2019 at 2:15 PM. Rivera Family Funeral Home 305 Calle Salazar, Espanola, NM 87532 Phone: (505) 753-2288

DAVID R. SALAZAR David R. Salazar, 87, a lifelong resident of the Espa¤ola Valley passed away at home on December 17, 2019. David was born in Chamita to Jose Ramon and Francisquita DeSales Salazar. He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, five brothers, and two sisters, daughters Donna Marie and Dorene Bourger, and granddaughter Alina Bourger. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Sylvia, daughter Denise and husband Greg Penning of Omaha, Nebraska , Hon. Stephen Salazar and wife Renee, six granddaughters, Hillary, Danielle, Aleissa, Ariel, Hannah (Josh), Kayla, one grandson Stephen Matthew, and one great-grandson Lincoln. Also surviving him are a sister, Mary Agnes and husband Andres Gallegos and Arthur G. Salazar; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and numerous friends. The family would like to thank all his friends and family for their kind words, prayers and support for visiting him at home, Serving as pallbearers are Jerome Block, John Ramon Vigil, Dennis, Emiliano, Jacob Salazar, and Albert Gallegos. A Rosary will be prayed for David on Monday, December 23, 2019 at The Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Espanola at 4:00 PM, 908 Rosario Street, Espanola, NM 87532. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Espanola at 9:00 AM. Following the Funeral Mass the Salazar Family will be having a reception at the Beatrice V. Q. Senior Center, 735 Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park Rd, Espanola, NM. Burial with Military Honors will take place at The Santa Fe National Cemetery on December 24, 2019 at 2:15 PM. Rivera Family Funeral Home 305 Calle Salazar, Espanola, NM 87532 Phone: (505) 753-2288 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close