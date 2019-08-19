Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David S. Koska. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID S. KOSKA David S. Koska, age 62, passed away in Santa Fe, New Mexico, early morning of August 16, 2019. He was born on November 20, 1956 in Pontiac, Michigan. David moved to New Mexico in the early 1980's, spending time in Los Alamos and Taos, and eventually settled in Santa Fe, where he met his wife, Roberta. David was an avid outdoor enthusiast with a passion for skiing, mountain biking, hiking, kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding. He was fervently devoted to outdoor recreation-not only in his personal life, but also in his professional career. Working for many years in the industry, David was dedicated to providing clients with the perfect gear to safely enjoy the Great Outdoors to the fullest. He worked many years at well-known local sporting goods establishments, including Alpine Sports, Bike-N-Sport and REI. At home, he enjoyed gardening and spending time with Roberta and their dog, Sadie Grace. He is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years, Roberta; mother, Bonnie Pettigrew; brother, Gregory; daughter, Ayla and her husband Sean; and many family members including the Zweckers: Sam, Wendy, Zoe, Samantha, Lea, Michael, Marta, Bence and Miki; and Nancy and Carl Schwab. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Upaya Zen Center, 1404 Cerro Gordo Road, Santa Fe, NM, 87501. Please gather beginning at 11:30 am. A lunch gathering for friends and family will immediately follow the service.

