DAVID TOHEE 8/29/1977 - 4/22/2020 It is with great sadness and sorrow that we, the Begay/Tohee family announce the sudden and unexpected passing of our beloved, David Tohee on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. David was Tsi`naajiinie clan of the Din‚ and born for the Bear clan of the Otoe and Ioway people. David was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Anna Kihega Tohee, uncle William Tohee, Jr., cousin Billy Joe Concha and maternal grandfather, Tom H. Begay. He is survived by his daughter Giana Alexendria Tohee; her mother Celedina Coss; his parents Alison Begay and Ken Tohee; sister Crystal Tohee; nieces Sophia and Alicia Buffalo Bull Tail; and chosen brothers Cha-lee Anderson, Kiefer Vigil, and Reezy Stubbs. David was a beloved father, son, nurturing brother, caring uncle, nephew, and a great friend to many, he will be greatly missed. David was a sixth-generation direct descendant of chiefs from the Otoe and Ioway tribes. He was honored with an Ioway chief song and Bear clan song as he was laid to rest on April 25th, 2020 at the Begay family plot in Jones Ranch, NM. We thank all pallbearers, the Otoe-Missouria Tribe, Rollies Morturary, Riverside Morturary, Benny Yazzie, Annie Begay, Jamison Concha, Sonny Graves, Chance Peterson, and the many friends and relatives of David who continue to comfort us in our time of great sorrow, we love you all. Our beautiful, wonderful David will never be forgotten and will always be cherished by all who knew him and we will forever love him. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 6 to May 7, 2020

