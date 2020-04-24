Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID W. BECK. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID W. BECK David Beck of Santa Fe, New Mexico, passed away after a lengthy illness on April 16, 2020, at the age of 78. Dave was born on July 29, 1941, to Maida and Joseph Beck in Walla Walla, WA. He grew up in Richland, WA where he graduated from Columbia High School. In 1961 he joined the Navy and served on the USS Yorktown. Upon completion of his naval service he began his career in electronics technology, which spanned more than 50 years. After working for several years in the aerospace industry in southern California, Dave moved to Boulder, CO where he joined Ball Aerospace. In 1980 he moved to New Mexico and worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory until his retirement in 2001. He later joined a research and development firm in Santa Fe where his work resulted in several patents. While he had many interests, Dave's greatest passion was motorcycling. Off road, he participated in numerous enduro and ice racing competitions. He also loved touring. His adventurous spirit led to motorcycle trips all over the country as well as into Canada, to Alaska, and the Northwest Territories. He was known for his dry wit, creativity, and living life to the fullest. Dave is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jane; his son Daniel Beck; daughter Natalie Beck; daughter-in-law Rhiannon Beck; and grandchildren Tanner and Charlotte Beck. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

