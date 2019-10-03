DEANDRE DRE L. SMITH DeAndre "Dre" L. Smith, 20 years old, born in Santa Fe, New Mexico, passed away unexpectedly on September, 25th, 2019. Dre was a loving, caring, and funny guy who put a smile on everyone's face. He always put others first. Dre had a heart of gold. He was talented beyond measure and had a passion for music that spoke to everyone's ears. DeAndre is survived by his father Tim Townsend, stepfather Mark Velasquez, sister, Shanice Velasquez, grandparents, cousins, and nephew; Andrew Velasquez. He is preceded in death by his mother Monique Smith, brother Mark Velasquez Jr., grandmother Irene Smith, and his best friend Mikey. A rosary will be held at St Anne's Parish on Monday October 7th at 7:30 p.m. and the funeral mass will be held on Tuesday October 8th at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 4, 2019