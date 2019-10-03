Santa Fe New Mexican

DeAndre L. "Dre" Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DeAndre L. "Dre" Smith.
Obituary
Send Flowers

DEANDRE DRE L. SMITH DeAndre "Dre" L. Smith, 20 years old, born in Santa Fe, New Mexico, passed away unexpectedly on September, 25th, 2019. Dre was a loving, caring, and funny guy who put a smile on everyone's face. He always put others first. Dre had a heart of gold. He was talented beyond measure and had a passion for music that spoke to everyone's ears. DeAndre is survived by his father Tim Townsend, stepfather Mark Velasquez, sister, Shanice Velasquez, grandparents, cousins, and nephew; Andrew Velasquez. He is preceded in death by his mother Monique Smith, brother Mark Velasquez Jr., grandmother Irene Smith, and his best friend Mikey. A rosary will be held at St Anne's Parish on Monday October 7th at 7:30 p.m. and the funeral mass will be held on Tuesday October 8th at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 4, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.