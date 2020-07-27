1/1
DEANDRE SMITH
HAPPY 21ST BIRTHDAY! DEANDRE DRE L. SMITH 7.28.99 - 9.25.19 For you were someone special, always such a joy to know and there was so much pain when it was time to let you go, that's why this loving message is sent to heaven above, for the angels to take care of you and give you all our love. We love and miss you dearly Dre. Not a day goes by that our hearts don't ache for you. Your memory will always live on through your loved ones. May you have a wonderful birthday with all our angels above. With endless love, Your big sister, Shanice

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
