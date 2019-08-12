DEANNA ELIZABETH SANCHEZ NINETEEN YEAR ANNIVERSARY AUGUST 25, 1983 - AUGUST 14, 2000 We are sending a dove to Heaven With a parcel on its wings Be careful when you open it It's full of beautiful things Inside are a million kisses Wrapped up in a million hugs To say how much we miss you And to send you all our love. We hold you close within our hearts And there you will remain To walk with us throughout our lives Until we meet again. Share those kisses and hugs With your brother Daniel Who now walks beside you in Heaven. Dad, Mom, Diego, Miquela, Gianna & Daniel Emilio
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 14, 2019