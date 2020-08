DEANNA ELIZABETH SANCHEZ TWENTY YEAR ANNIVERSARY AUGUST 25, 1983 - AUGUST 14, 2000 We believe your spirit is still with us. You send us signs to show us We sense you, but we can't see you We feel you, but we can't touch you We perceive you, but we can't hear you Your home is in our hearts Even though we are apart You're always there within the air Your spirit is everywhere Dad, Mom, Diego, Miquela, Gianna, & Daniel Emilio



