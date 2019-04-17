IN LOVING MEMORY OF DEANNE LYNCH 2 YEAR ANNIVERSARY 4/22/17 It's been two years since God called you home. Not a day goes by that we don't think about you, and all the wonderful memories we hold dear. You are forever in our hearts. Please join the family for masses on April 23 @ 9:00am at St. John the Baptist Church 1301 Osage Ave and April 28 @ 12:00pm at Cathedral Basilica of Santa Fe.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deanne Lynch.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 21, 2019