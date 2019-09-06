DEBBIE ARLENE VIGIL Debbie Arlene Vigil, 52, of Santa Fe, NM, passed away from health complications on August 30, 2019. She was born on September 12, 1966 to Frances Vigil in Santa Fe. Debbie is preceded in death by her father Ernest Trujillo, sister Michelle Padilla, grandmother Emma Vigil, and grandfather Eddie Vigil. She is survived by her mother, Frances Vigil; daughter Michelle Gurule; son Andrew Vigil; grandchildren Xsavier Theragood and Daisha, Angelina, Angelo, and Andrew Vigil Jr.; brothers Ernest Trujillo, Teddy Vigil, and Frank (Irene) Vigil; sister Lori (Vince) Padilla; nephews Joshua and Isaac Trujillo, Daniel and Agustine Vigil, and Jeremy Anaya; nieces Emma and Elizabeth Vigil; and friend Steve Gurule. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Rivera Family Funeral Home Kiva Chapel of Light, followed by burial at Santa Fe Memorial Gardens and reception. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 8, 2019