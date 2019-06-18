DEBORAH ANN FARSON Deborah Ann Farson was born in Santa Monica, California, the oldest of four children. She is survived by her sister Karen Farson Warren of Anaheim, California and brother Michael Farson of Seattle, Washington, as well as a niece and three nephews. Deb grew up in the city of Hawthorne and was a graduate of UCLA. After graduating from UCLA, Deb pursued a career in molecular biology at Lawrence Livermore Laboratories and Cell Genesis. Deb had several patents and authored multiple publications. Upon moving to Santa Fe, she established Farson Ink, specializing in Scientific Editing. Debbie had a deep love for nature, gardening and native plants. She created beautiful gardens wherever she lived, rich with flowers and vegetables. Debbie decorated her garden and home with folk art angels, paintings and other artisan crafts. This expression of her softer, creative side stood in contrast to her well-earned reputation as a scholar. She enjoyed her friends, books, book clubs, bridge games and a glass of good scotch. Deb was brilliant. Friends did not dare play scrabble with her unless they also did the New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle in ink. From an early age, Deb displayed a determined, independent spirit. She was a political activist who was committed to organizations that supported women's rights and environmental issues. In her later years she became a Master Composter, Master Gardener and was devoted to the Native Plant Society. After attending "Media Literacy in a Fake News World," she became active in the Northern New Mexico Press Women. Her activism led Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber to declare June 2, 2019 as Deborah Farson Day. She was able to celebrate this achievement with family and friends just a week before she passed away. Deborah Farson died on June 10, 2019 after a six month battle with brain cancer. Deb died the way she lived. She was committed to environmental causes, political advocacy and a long held belief that an individual could - and should - make a difference. Donations can be made in her memory to the Native Plant Society of New Mexico or the New Mexico Master Gardener's Scholarship Fund. Burial services will be private. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from June 20 to June 23, 2019