DELFIDO GURULE MAY 30, 1938 - MAY 30, 2020 Delfido Gurule, 82, of Evans, CO passed away peacefully at home with his family on his 82nd birthday. He was born in La Cienega, NM to Enrique and Juanita Gurule. He married Mary Alice Brazfield, they moved to Colorado in 1960 to raise their four children. Delfido worked for Great Western/ Amalgamated Sugar for over 40 years. Delfido loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved watching wrestling, and NFL football especially the Raiders. He spent lots of time with grandchildren Danny Gurule and Bobbi Garza-Espinoza and their families. He helped Bobbi raise her son Delray Garza. He will be truly missed by many. Delfido is survived by his ex-wife Mary Alice Gurule of Greeley, CO, his children Kelly Duran (Brent) of Evans, CO, Anthony "Tony" Gurule (Cindy) of Greeley, CO, Kathy Gurule (Mike Sheetz) of Wellington, CO, Donna Valencia (Rick) of LaSalle, CO, 7 grand-children and 14 great-grandchildren, brothers Enrique Gurule, Daniel Gurule, Jojo Gurule, Archie Gurule, and Gilbert Gurule of Santa Fe, NM and brother Robert Gurule of Texas. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Nazario Gurule, sisters Celia Montoya, Juanita L.Flores, and Lucinda Gurule. A celebration of his life will be planned later.



