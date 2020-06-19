Delfina V. Garcia
DELFINA V. GARCIA DEC 24, 1917 - JUN 16, 2020 Delfina V. Garcia, our beloved and dearly cherished mother, passed away on June 16, 2020, surrounded by her family. Delfina was born on December 24, 1917 in La Cueva, NM, to Manuel and Barbarita Varela. While she was born in La Cueva, she was raised in Pecos, NM, and it was always a special place for her. Upon graduation from high school, Delfina attended New Mexico Highlands University in pursuit of a teaching degree. She interrupted her career path in 1938 to marry Bennie Garcia, subsequently raising 8 children. Becoming a widow in 1952, she resumed her education initially at the College of St Joseph in Albuquerque, then later at the College of Santa Fe where she received her BA in Elementary Education. Delfina's teaching career spanned 36 years, largely at St. Francis Cathedral Catholic School, where she was honored with the Distinguished Teacher Award for the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. She was proud to teach in a Catholic school where Christian principles permeated the curriculum. Genuinely interested in education, she was the moulder of future professionals and created a lasting legacy. Through the years, she received many words of thanks from students who credited her with helping them achieve their goals. Delfina was also a member of the American Business Women's Association and a lifetime member of both the Catholic Daughters of America and Union Protectiva. She was a devoted Catholic, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Survivors include her daughters Josephine Taylor (Johnny), Rose Marie Richardson, June Roybal (Gus), and Evangeline Bransford (Anthony); and sons Arthur Garcia (Debi) and Fred Garcia (Virginia); and family friend, Lilly Salazar; 23 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, and 32 great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Ruby Varela and Grace Varela; and numerous nieces and nephews. Delfina was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Garcia; her daughter, Barbara Trujillo; her sons Bennie, Joseph Francis, Joseph Richard, and Richard Paul; her grandsons Nicky Rael and Michael Garcia; her parents Manuel and Barbarita Varela; her sisters Eloisa Varela and Luisa (Ramon) Vigil; and her brothers Manuel, Tony, Frank (Louise), and Vicente. Pallbearers are Tom Trujillo, Eric Bransford, Jonathan Garcia, Adam Gabaldon, David Baros, and Angelo Borrego; Eulogy by Valentin Varela; and Music by Johnny Varela. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance at visitation and all services is limited to immediate family. Extended family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.berardinellifuneralhome.com. Visitation for immediate family will be held on Tuesday, June 23, from 6-7 p.m. at Berardinelli Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited by the Catholic Daughters of America on Wednesday, June 24, at 9 a.m., at St. Anne Catholic Church; Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., with Father Larry R. Brito, Celebrant. A private burial will follow at Rosario Cemetery. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 984-8600
