DELFINO MONTOYA
MAY 23, 1932 - NOVEMBER 14, 2016

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, it is difficult to believe it has been four years since you left us. We love and miss you dearly. We think of you often with loving gratitude for the years you were with us. We know you are with us in spirit and that you continue to petition
the Lord for our well-being.
~Until We Meet Again, Your Loving Family
An anniversary mass will be celebrated
on behalf of the family at
Christ in the Desert Monastery.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 14, 2020.
