DELFINO MONTOYA

MAY 23, 1932 - NOVEMBER 14, 2016



Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, it is difficult to believe it has been four years since you left us. We love and miss you dearly. We think of you often with loving gratitude for the years you were with us. We know you are with us in spirit and that you continue to petition

the Lord for our well-being.

~Until We Meet Again, Your Loving Family

An anniversary mass will be celebrated

on behalf of the family at

Christ in the Desert Monastery.







