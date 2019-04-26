Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DELLA O'KEEFE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DELLA O'KEEFE JULY 30, 1953 - OCTOBER 28, 2018 Beloved, talented wife, mother, stepmother, musician, counselor and dear friend, left this world peacefully after a year-long struggle with cancer. Della was spirited, funny, spontaneous and deep. She was a very compassionate and passionate person who understood that simplicity, love and integrity counted most. Even in her last weeks, with her energy waning, Della commanded the strength to sit at the piano, to revel in the simple pleasure of a roaring fire, to embrace the love of her husband and family. Full of talent, Della could hear a musical piece once and immediately play it; she was constantly in demand as an accomplished pianist both in Classical and Traditional music. All who walked into Della's garden could appreciate her green thumb and relax in her sanctuary there. Della was inspired by diverse art genres, and especially developed her creativity through exploring the visual arts. Della will be remembered as living life to the fullest - she earned her Master's degree in family counseling while in her 60s, fulfilling a life long dream. She loved fiercely - her husband of 24 years, her daughter, step-daughter, friends and dogs, and of course, her music community. Della supported her loved ones to be happy. She was a strong woman who continually worked to better herself and experience serenity. Della had a joyful, contagious spirit and we will all long for her deliciously loud and free, uninhibited laugh. Della left this world a better place and the legacy of her love will live on in all those whose lives she touched. Della is survived by her loving family: husband, Daniel O'Keefe, daughter, Faith Singman and stepdaughter, Shannon O'Keefe. She will be sorely missed by innumerable friends and colleagues from the music community. "I would rather have a mind opened by wonder than one closed by belief." - anon

