DEMETRIO KORONEOS Demetrio Koroneos, 84, resident of Santa Fe, NM passed away on November 18, 2019 due to cancer. He was born on October 29, 1935 in Madrid, New Mexico to Candelaria Trujillo and Steve Koroneos. He married Rose Tapia-Koroneos in February 1955 in Santa Fe, NM. He is preceded in death by his parents; Steve & Candelaria Koroneos, brothers; Donaciano Trujillo, Felipe & Paul Montoya, sisters; Lina Roybal & Valentia Leyba, brothers; Manuel (Cecelia) & George (Julia) Koroneos, sisters; Lucy (John) Padilla & Pauline (Abe) Corriz . He is survived by his wife; Rose Tapia-Koroneos, children; Steve, Charles, James, Kathryn Koroneos and Jeanette Valdez, grandchildren; Jonathan, Jason, Justin & Jana Valdez, Jessica (Eugene) Seward, Janelle (Edward) Garcia, great grandchildren; Mila and Enzo Valdez, two primo hermanos Salomon & Ross Rivera and many nieces, nephews and many relatives that he loved. Demetrio worked construction for many years and built a home for his family. He retired from NM State Highway department. His family will dearly miss his sense of humor and will remember him as a great story-teller. He loved reminiscing of his childhood in Madrid, NM. Demetrio was happiest surrounded by his grandchildren & great grandchildren and always had a beautiful smile. Demetrio loved his wife dearly. Pallbearers; Jonathan, Jason and Justin Valdez. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Parish followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at 11:30 a.m. at Rivera Family Funeral Home Memorial Gardens located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019