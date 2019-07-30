DENISE WOODFILL (DENISA RAE MONTOYA) Our beautiful Denise Woodfill (Denisa Rae Montoya) joined our Lord on July 13, 2019, in Hayward, California, her home for the past 50 years. Denise was born on June 16th, 1952, in Santa Fe, NM to Ernesto and Ramoncita Montoya. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, brothers, Louie and Joe Ernie Montoya and nephew John Michael Gonzales. She is survived by her beloved son, Todd Pickering, her grandsons (her brightest stars) T.J. (Jessica) and Noah Pickering. Great grandchildren, Micah and Ophelia Pickering. Sisters, Nancy Gilorteanu (Ion), Linda Montoya-Miller(Chris), and sister-in-law Lucille Montoya, along with several nephews, nieces, cousins and special friends. Denise retired from a rewarding career in counseling in northern California. A Christian Service will be held at Mission Mortuary in Hayward, California on Friday August 2nd, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Carmelite Monastery which was very close to her heart.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 31, 2019