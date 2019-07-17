DENNIS RENNEL FERK Dennis Rennel Ferk, 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Christus St. Vincent hospital. Born on January 3, 1921 to Oscar William Ferk and Amelia Dusak in Yankton, South Dakota, he served our country proudly during World War II. He joined the North Dakota National Guard in 1939 and was called to active duty in 1941 after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He was shipped to the Pacific Ocean theater in 1942 and engaged in offensive action on the island of Guadalcanal. In 1944 Ferk was wounded while guarding a supply depot on the island of Bougainville. His injuries brought him back to the US where he recovered at a hospital in Colorado and was honorably discharged from the Army with a rank of Staff Sergeant. He earned numerous military awards including two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star, and two presidential citations. Dennis married the love of his life in 1944, Dorothy Ressler, a young woman he met in business school. He and Dorothy had one daughter, Denise. Dennis is pre-deceased by his parents; his wife, Dorothy; his brother, Lawrence; and sister, Gail. He is survived by his daughter, Denise; one brother, Roger; guardian, Gilbert Martinez and caregiver, Socorro Baca. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Community at 11:00am followed by a military burial at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:45pm. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 21, 2019