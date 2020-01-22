Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Scott Hazlett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DENNIS SCOTT HAZLETT Dennis Scott Hazlett, born May 21, 1944, in Natrona Heights, PA, passed away on November 9, 2019, from complications of open-heart surgery. He was preceded in death by his parents Marian and Walter Hazlett and his Uncle Monty and beloved Aunt Marie Frederick. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Judi Ross Hazlett, his brother Curt and his wife Wendi and his brother Doug, his wife Kim and their children. He is also survived by his beloved kitties Ti, Schwarzl and special kitty buddy Tucker. After service in the Air Force, Dennis graduated Summa cum Laude from Illinois State University in 1970. Moving then to Santa Fe, he began a long and distinguished career in State government. In 1988, he took a break from that career to do something he had always wanted - go to law school. He earned his JD from the UNM School of Law and was admitted to the Bar in 1991 and then returned to State government. During his career, Dennis was Director of the then - State Welfare Agency; Administrative Services Director of a number of State agencies, including Energy and Minerals, DFA, Human Services, CYFD, General Services and the State Land Office; and Chief Operating Officer of the State Gaming Control Board. He retired from State government as Deputy Commissioner of Public Lands under then-Commissioner Ray Powell. He later served as Chief Administrative Officer of the Valles Caldera National Trust and Director of Governmental Relations for NMSU. He was also an Adjunct Professor in the UNM Graduate School of Public Administration. However, after retirement, most of his work was with the State Legislature, working for both the House and Senate. Among positions he held were Chief of Staff for the House Majority Leadership Office and, most recently, President Pro Tem Analyst in the Office of the State Senate President Pro Tem, Senator Mary Kay Papen. Dennis served as Chairman of the State Personnel Board in 2003 and 2004. He was also a Certified Government Financial Manager and was selected as 1997 Financial Manager of the Year by the NM Chapter of the Association of Government Accountants. His greatest passions, however, were aviation and working with his hands, whether "flipping" a house or, especially, restoring old cars. He earned his Air Transport license and was a flight instructor, having taught many Santa Feans and others to fly. He left State government temporarily in the early 1980's to become President and General Manager of Post Aviation of Santa Fe. Dennis was a man of many interests and many talents. Endowed with a dry wit, he could be incredibly funny but was unashamed to cry. He was a fine man, a man of integrity, a loyal friend and a true gentleman. His intelligence and knowledge, his humor, his friendship will be missed by many, and he will forever be loved and missed by his wife Judi. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Fe.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jan. 26 to Jan. 31, 2020

