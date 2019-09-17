DEREK RYAN MARTINEZ Martinez, Derek Ryan, age 31, Born May 29th, 1988 left this earth on September 5, 2019. He is survived by his mother Annette Martinez (David Baca Jr.), father Enrique Acuna. A rosary will be held on Thursday, September 19th at 7:00 pm at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 511 Alicia St. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 20th at 10:00 am. A reception will immediately follow the mass. Burial will follow at Rosario Cemetery at 2:00 pm. Arrangements entrusted to: RIVERSIDE FUNERAL HOME OF SANTA FE 3232 Cerrillos Rd. Santa Fe, New Mexico 87507 (505)395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 18, 2019