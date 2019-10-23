DESIRAE LYNN LUJAN NOVEMBER 26, 1979 - OCTOBER 20, 2019 Desirae Lynn Lujan, 39, lifelong resident of Santa Fe, passed away after emergency surgery October 20, 2019. She blessed her loving parents, Shirly O. and Larry E. Lujan on November 26, 1979. Survived by husband Hector Sanchez, daughter Amelia Sanchez, son Alexander Sanchez, step-son Joseph Sanchez, parents Larry & Shirley Lujan, grandparents Jose A Lujan, Helen Vigil, Macario Vigil & Dolores, godparents Ricardo & Judy Roybal, mother in-law Norma Nieto, sister in-law Erica Chavez, uncles and aunts Joe & Pam Lujan, Ben & Cindy Vigil, Gilbert & Sandy Varela, Ron Lujan, Andrew Vigil and eleven immediate cousins. A visitation and condolences will be held on Thursday, October 24,2019 at 6pm with a rosary at 7pm at the Sacred Heart Church in Nambe, NM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe del Valle de Pojoaque on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2pm. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 24, 2019